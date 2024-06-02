Frenkie de Jong will not say for sure that he will be fit enough to play for the Netherlands at the European Championships.
Ronald Koeman said last week that De Jong would recover from his ankle injury in time to play the opening game against Poland on the 16th June.
However, speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, De Jong is less certain,
De Jong has no information on a possible return, “I really don’t know. It’s a wait and see. And hope. That’s how the flag hangs with it.”
A chronic ankle injury led to Marco van Basten’s retirement but De Jong is not concerned about that despite it being the third injury on the same ankle, “Van Basten was shot through my head for a while, yes. Fortunately, there is no question of that now. The ankle is not unstable. That’s why no surgery was needed.”