Frenkie de Jong netted a rare goal as Barcelona defeated Getafe 4-0 on Saturday.
After the draw against Napoli in the Champions League, Barcelona were looking for a league win to move them second in the table.
Goals from Raphina and Joao Felix had made it 2-0 before De Jong got the third. With the Getafe goalkeeper in no man’s land, Raphina set up De Jong on the edge of the box and the Dutch international stroked the ball into the bottom corner.
For De Jong it is his second goal of the season and 17th overall for the club. It was also the 11,000 goal in Barcelona’s history
Fermin Lopez then added a fourth to seal the win and it moves Barcelona above Girona in the table.