According to Sport, Ali Dursun arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday for talks with the Catalan club over the future of Frenkie de Jong.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Dursun touched down in Spain in order to try and find a solution for his client, who has been the subject of speculation all summer.
Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea over the Dutch international and they plan to make an ultimatum to De Jong. Either he joins the Premier League side or he reduces his wages to stay.
De Jong is holding firm and does not want to leave and does not want to reduce his salary as he has already agreed to a deferred payment of eighteen million euros in salary previously.
De Jong would reportedly cost Chelsea €80 million if he decides to make the move. It appears that Manchester United are out of the race at the moment despite spending over a month courting De Jong.
De Jong was met by abuse from a small section of Barcelona fans when he turned up at training and there are reports in Spain that state the former Ajax star is fed up with a smear campaign being led against him by the club.
It remains to be seen if there is a solution in the coming days.
What right has a club to ask player to leave or take a payout, that’s nonsense, he has a contract with Barcelona and he already did help them out due to covid. Now the club has audacity to ask him to take further payout or leave?!!!! He is well within his rights. This is Barcas mess,they bit more than they could chew. And on the other hand they are buying players left,right and center despite the financial mess, some seamless club This is!!
What Barca is doing is reprehensible – I’ve never seen a team blackmail their own player while refusing to pay him wages in any sport. This is insane. Just pay the man and let him leave