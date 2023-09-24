De Klassieker had to be postponed in the second half due to fireworks being thrown on the pitch. Feyenoord were leading a hapless Ajax 3-0 in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
The pressure was all around Ajax on Sunday as reports came in from De Telegraaf that Sven Mislintat had called it D-day for head coach Maurice Steijn. The coach was without Steven Bergwijn, while Branco van den Boomen came into the eleven and Silvano Vos started. Feyenoord welcomed Santiago Gimenez back after he was suspended for their Champions League win over Rangers.
After only nine minutes, Gimenez fired past Jay Gorter after fine work by Quinten Timber, who breezed past Anton Gaaei. In the 18th minute, Gaaei gifted the ball to Gimenez and the Mexican forward made it 2-0.
A bad half for the hosts got worse as Igor Paixao added a third following a swift counterattack.
In the 44th minute, the game had to be paused due to fireworks being thrown on the pitch and the same thing happened early in the second half. That meant that due to KNVB rules the game had to be called off and will now be finished at a later date in an empty stadium.
There were then ugly scenes as angry home fans tried to break into the stadium building and police had to interfere with tear gas.
A disastrous day in Amsterdam for Ajax and there will certainly be repercussions in the coming days. The future of head coach Maurice Steijn and technical director Sven Mislintat is up in the air at the moment and clarity will be needed swiftly.