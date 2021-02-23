VVV-Venlo have announced that Hans de Koning has decided to stand down as head coach of the club in the summer.
De Koning took charge of VVV in January of 2020 and helped guide the club to 13th before the season was stopped. In this campaign, VVV are comfortable in 14th and are in the KNVB Cup semi-finals.
However, VVV confirmed on Tuesday that De Koning had decided to leave the club after discussions with the board.
Speaking on the club’s website, technical manager Stan Valckx said, “During the structural discussions we had with Hans, we naturally also discussed his future. However, we tasted that his ambitions and our possibilities were not yet consistent in all areas. Hans is now looking for a new challenge. We respect that decision.”
De Koning added, “In the past period I have worked with great pleasure at VVV-Venlo and, together with staff and players, achieved a number of great results that we can be proud of. The club and the atmosphere that prevails there, it really is a warm nest. But sometimes you have to make the choice to take a new step. To be able to develop further on a personal level. And I have my own ambitions. I am going to try to realize that in another great challenge. But the club and supporters do not have to worry: I have all the energy and focus on bringing this special season to a successful end.”