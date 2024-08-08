Olympique Marseille has confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.
The 26-year-old was a target for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, but his future lies in the south of France.
Marseille have agreed to pay a fee of around €2 million to sign De Lange from Go Ahead Eagles. He will compete with Gerónimo Rulli, who is moving to the club from Ajax.
De Lange has been with Go Ahead Eagles since 2022 and he has made 76 appearances for the club. He previously was on the books of FC Twente and Ajax.