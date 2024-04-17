Matthijs de Ligt played the full ninety minutes as Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 1-0 to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.
The first leg finished even in London last week so it was all to play for in Munich. De Ligt started the game at the centre of defence and managed to keep Arsenal out.
The only goal of the game came after an hour with Joshua Kimmich heading in a cross. De Ligt then saw out late pressure from the Premier League side to seal the win.
Bayern Munich progress to the final four where they will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid.