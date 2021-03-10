Matthijs de Ligt is very disappointed after Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday by Porto.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Despite playing against ten men for a large period of the game, Juventus were taken to extra-time by Porto and a 3-2 victory was not enough for the Italian giants to make the next round.
Matthijs de Ligt returned from injury as a second-half substitute and afterwards he spoke with Sky Italia, “This is a really heavy blow. If you play against ten men for such a long time, it hurts when you get knocked out like this.
“Sure, this game is going to affect the rest of this season. We want to be there in the Champions League, but we were already eliminated in March. It’s very difficult for us. We started not badly, but got to into it too late. That’s football ”