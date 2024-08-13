Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
The Premier League giants have been linked with De Ligt all summer and the move has finally been completed just days before the new league campaign gets underway.
De Ligt has signed a five year contract in England and will once again work under former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.
De Ligt left Ajax in 2019 for Juventus before making the move to Bayern Munich in 2022. He was a regular in Munich but the club have decided to sell him this summer, earning around €45 million. That could rise through bonuses.