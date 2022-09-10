Matthijs de Ligt gave away a stoppage-time penalty as Bayern Munich was held to a 2-2 draw by VFB Stuttgart on Saturday.
De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui were in the starting eleven for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Ryan Gravenberch began on the bench.
17-year-old Mathys Tel gave Bayern Munich the lead in the first half but Chris Fuhrich equalised just before the hour mark. Jamal Musiala quickly restored Bayern’s lead and that seemed to be the winning goal.
However, with just a few minutes left, De Ligt was penalised for a foul on Serhou Guirassy and the striker equalised from the penalty spot.
Bayern Munich still remain top of the table but they have drawn three of their opening six games.