Matthijs de Ligt’s goal was not enough to win the Turin derby on Friday night as Torino held Juventus to a 1-1 draw.
The Dutch centre-back gave Juventus the lead after only 13 minutes with De Ligt powering over everyone to head in a corner.
Juventus had chances to kill the game as they dominated the derby but in the 62nd minute, Andrea Belotti fired Torino level. Juventus could not find the winner before the end with De Ligt having a header blocked before the end.
With the point, Juventus are fourth and eight points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.