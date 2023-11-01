Matthijs de Ligt suffered another injury as Bayern Munich were dumped out of the DFB Pokal 2-1 by Saarbrucken.
The Dutch international had recently recovered from an injury that ruled him out of the Netherlands games with France and Greece last month.
However, after 25 minutes he got stuck in the turf and had to be replaced by Konrad Laimer. It is unclear whether the injury is serious or not at the moment.
When De Ligt exited, Bayern Munich were leading 1-0 thanks to Thomas Muller, but Saarbrucken stunned the German giants with goals from Patrick Sontheimer and Marcel Gaus sending them through to the next round.
Ronald Koeman will now be awaiting further news as to whether De Ligt can be named in his Netherlands squad next week.