Matthijs de Ligt made his first appearance of the season as Juventus defeated Cagliari 2-0.
De Ligt had shoulder surgery in August and has been recovering since, missing all of Juventus games so far this season.
However, on Saturday, De Ligt returned to the starting eleven for the clash with Cagliari. The 21-year-old played the full ninety minutes in a 2-0 victory.
Juventus rise to second in Serie A, while this Tuesday the club host Fernencvaros in the Champions League.