Matthijs de Ligt is not thinking about a move to Barcelona as the centre-back is happy with Juventus.
The defender appeared shocked when ESPN journalist Pascal Kamperman asked about a possible summer switch to FC Barcelona, “No, that’s something I’m not thinking about right now. It scares me a bit, haha”
De Ligt is happy with Juventus, “I am very happy at Juventus and I feel like a fish in water there. I am also very appreciated there, so it is something I do not think about now.”
However, should Barcelona come calling, De Ligt would think about it, “When the moment comes, you have to think about it, but as long as they don’t come, I don’t have to think about it. For me that is not important now.”
Looking ahead to the European Championships, De Ligt thinks he can form a good partnership with Stefan de Vrij, “I played three games with him, about two years ago. That went well and we are also good friends off the field. I think we complement each other well. We look alike, but are also different.”