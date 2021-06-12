Frank de Boer has confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt will miss Netherlands Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday.
The Juventus centre-back has been struggling with a groin injury since the 2-2 draw with Scotland and he only returned to group training fully on Saturday.
Speaking at his press conference on Saturday, De Boer confirmed that De Ligt would not be in the squad for the clash against Ukraine on Sunday.
De Boer said, “For Matthijs, the game comes a little too early, we are not going to take any risks. There are two more games to come. If it had been crucial he could have played, but given the nature we don’t want to take any chances. He’s close to it. We expect him to be in the next game.”
De Ligt’s absence is potentially good news for Jurrien Timber, who could now start in the back five along with Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij.