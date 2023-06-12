Matthijs de Ligt will miss the Netherlands Nations League semi-final clash with Croatia after sustaining an injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Bayern Munich centre-back was missing from training on Sunday and has now left the Oranje squad.
The 23-year-old is suffering with a calf problem and will not recover for the game against Croatia on Wednesday or the final/3rd place playoff on Sunday.
It is a blow for Ronald Koeman who is also without Memphis Depay up front. The KNVB has confirmed that Daley Blind will be added to the squad as soon as they get approval from UEFA.