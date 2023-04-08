Matthijs de Ligt scored an excellent goal to earn Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Saturday.
Mark Flekken and Matthijs de Ligt were in the starting line-ups, while Ryan Gravenberch and Daley Blind were once again on the bench for Bayern.
The game was finely poised at 0-0 until De Ligt netted the winner with an incredible strike from distance which flew past his Netherlands teammate Flekken.
Gravenberch then appeared from the bench in the 78th minute to help seal his side a win.
Elsewhere, Donyell Malen scored for Borussia Dortmund as they defeated Union Berlin 2-1, while Daley Sinkgraven provided an assist for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.