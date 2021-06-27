Matthijs de Ligt was sent off as Netherlands went out of the European Championships after a 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic.
Frank de Boer brought Marten de Roon back into the line-up, while Donyell Malen was chosen to start alongside Memphis Depay.
Netherlands began brightly in a almost full Puskas stadium, but as the first-half wore on, the Oranje got sloppy. Czech Repubic got the better chances and Tomas Soucek headed wide, while Matthijs de Ligt had to make a big block.
Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries looked the most threatening in the first half for Netherlands, but the final ball or finishing was lacking.
Malen had a great chance in the early stages of the second half but he was denied by the Czech goalkeeper after racing in on goal. A minute later, De Ligt was penalised for a handball on the box. After consulting VAR, De Ligt was shown a straight red card and that was the turning point in the contest.
With the man extra, Netherlands were pinned back and eventually in the 68th minute, Tomás Holes made it 1-0 with a header from a free-kick. Patrick Schick then doubled the Czech’s lead with ten minutes left after a good pass from Holes.
Netherlands had no way back and they are heading home from the tournament in the last 16. A tournament that promised so much ends in disaster.
Dutch defeat only for their coach FDB ,he is a worst coach for dutch ……with this kind of coach and this formation dutch would not qualify to any major tournament harsly said