Bayern Munich has confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt has suffered another knee issue.
The 24-year-old missed most of the first part of the season after a torn knee ligament, but he played 90 minutes last weekend.
Bayern Munich is currently holding a training camp in Portugal and they announced on Tuesday that De Ligt had suffered capsular damage. The centre-back will now be out once again with no timescale given.
It is a blow for De Ligt, who wants to get fit ahead of the European Championships this summer. De Ligt has been with Bayern since 2022 and has made 43 appearances for the club.