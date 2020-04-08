According to Tuttosport, Matthijs de Ligt does not want to leave Juventus this summer, despite links with Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent weeks.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
There has been plenty of speculation regarding De Ligt’s future in recent weeks, with some reports even stating that the Dutch international is unhappy in Turin.
Manchester United and Real Madrid have both been linked with summer moves for the 20-year-old, but Tuttosport is reporting that Juventus do not need to worry about De Ligt leaving.
The newspaper has De Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo on their front page and states that it is 100% certain that both will remain at the club next season.
De Ligt joined the Serie A giants to improve his game and sees no reason to depart.