Marten de Roon has confirmed that they have been practicing penalties during training sessions ahead of the Netherlands World Cup last 16 clash with the USA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It is widely known that Louis van Gaal made his goalkeepers practice penalty saving months ahead of the World Cup as he wants them as prepared as possible for a penalty shootout.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Marten de Roon confirmed that they had been taking penalties in training for a while, “I think everyone has trained for it. Because you know it can happen just like that and the trainer gave us that months ago. During the last international matches, we occasionally took penalty kicks during training sessions.”
De Roon added, “Of course you can never simulate the pressure of taking a penalty at a World Cup. It’s about developing a routine on how to take a penalty kick.”