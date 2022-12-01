Marten de Roon believes the most important thing is for the Netherlands to keep winning games and entertainment value should not matter.
The Netherlands are into the last 16 of the World Cup after topping their group, but many have voiced their concern at the way Oranje are playing.
Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, De Roon admitted that the Netherlands hadn’t played well but winning is more important, “You can’t afford to make a mistake anymore, you can’t lose. The entertainment value is not that important. I would gladly win the World Cup without having played a good game.
“You prefer to play everyone off the mat and win 5-0, but that is not always the case. We get results and we don’t lose. I hope it gets better. The first goal is just to get further.”
The Netherlands face the USA in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday.