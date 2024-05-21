Marten de Roon is confident that he can make the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad despite injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The midfielder suffered an injury in the Coppa Italia final two weeks ago and left the pitch in tears. It was feared that he will miss the rest of the season and the Euros.
De Roon is definitely out of Atalanta’s Europa League final clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday but he is hopeful of being available for the Netherlands.
He told NOS, “I am very positive. I am confident that I can stand there on June 16th.”
De Roon is in the provisional squad and Ronald Koeman has told Veronica Inside that he is waiting to hear about the midfielders fitness. Koeman will name his final squad next week.