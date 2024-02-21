AS Roma boss Daniele de Rossi has complemented Rick Karsdorp in the run-up to the Europa League second leg against Feyenoord on Thursday.
The 29-year-old has been with Roma since joining from Feyenoord in 2017 but hasn’t always been a starter. He was dropped by Jose Mourinho for a while but has been brought back into contention by De Rossi.
Speaking to Veronica, De Rossi said on Karsdorp, “He is a very nice boy, with a lot of talent.
“He is powerful and has a lot of speed. Sometimes he plays less because he is too relaxed. It needs to become more stable, staying focused minute after minute. If he can, he’s one of the best right-backs in Europe. I’m really happy with him. He also plays a lot, which proves how good I like him.”