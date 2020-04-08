Dutch master scout Piet de Visser is angry at Riechedly Bazoer for not fulfilling his huge potential.
Bazoer was seen as a top talent at Ajax and became a Dutch international, but his career has gone downhill since joining Wolfsburg. Loans with Porto and Utrecht followed before he joined Vitesse Arnhem in the summer.
Speaking to Voetbal International, De Visser is damning on his verdict of the 23-year-old and thinks he has wasted his immense talent.
De Visser said, “Riechedly Bazoer. He was a huge talent as a teenager. He was still playing in the back. I have all pluses behind his name. On the ball: good. Defense: good. Technique: good. As a central defender he could have become a sensation, an international topper. I am convinced. But he thought he should play in midfield.
“He always went there where he shouldn’t walk. And he damned improving on that. Later he even became a kind of playmaker, but for that role he does not have the qualities at all. It always hurts me when guys don’t have the right mindset to get the most out of their potential. Bazoer is a typical example of a player who has just squandered his great talent. ”
Bazoer has made 25 appearances for Vitesse this summer but has been out and in of the starting eleven.