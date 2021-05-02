Internazionale have officially been crowned Serie A champions on Sunday after Atalanta were held to a draw by Sassuolo.
Inter Milan’s win over Crotone on Saturday all but sealed the title but Atalanta’s draw on Sunday made it official. After 34 matches, Inter have 82 points, which is 13 points ahead of Atalanta with only four games left to play.
For Inter, it was their first Serie A title since 2010 when an in-form Wesley Sneijder helped them win the treble. It is also the 19th league title in their history, one more than rivals AC Milan.
Stefan de Vrij wins the first league title of his career and only his second ever trophy after the Supercoppa with Lazio.