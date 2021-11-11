Stefan de Vrij has been linked with a move to join his former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. However, the defender knows nothing about the rumours.
As soon as Conte was appointed as the head coach of Tottenham, reports came out linking the Italian with a move for Stefan de Vrij. The two won the Serie A title together last season.
However, speaking to Ziggo Sport, De Vrij said, “I don’t know anything about anything.
“That connection may be made quickly because the trainer I’ve worked with works there now. But I don’t know anything. He hasn’t approached me about it yet.”
De Vrij is clear on what his priority is now, “The World Cup is indeed a priority now.”