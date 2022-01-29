De Wijs leaves QPR for Germany... Jordy de Wijs has departed QPR to sign for Fortuna ...

Feyenoord hoping to strike a d... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are looking to sign Philippe ...

Everton join the race to sign ... According to De Telegraaf, Everton are looking to sign Donny ...

Burgzorg leaves Heracles for M... Delano Burgzorg has left Heracles Almelo to sign for Bundesliga ...

Utrecht to sign Bayern Munich ... According to De Telegraaf, Utrecht will sign Bayern Munich midfielder ...

Ajax sign Ecuadorian midfielde... Ajax have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Patrickson Delgado ...

Fortuna Sittard sign Botaka Fortuna Sittard have completed the signing of Jordan Botaka on ...