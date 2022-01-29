Jordy de Wijs has departed QPR to sign for Fortuna Dusseldorf on a six-month loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Wijs joined QPR on loan from Hull City last January before making the move permanent in the summer. The centre-back has made 11 starts in the Championship this season, but QPR has now let him leave.
De Wijs will play at Fortuna Dusseldorf for the rest of the season after joining the club on loan. He told the club’s website, “The Championship is a very tough competition. That is why I think I also fit well in the 2. Bundesliga.
“Fortuna has a great stadium. I’m looking forward to the challenge here and I want to adapt as soon as possible so that I can help the team climb up the rankings.”
Fortuna Dusseldorf currently sits 15th in the German second division.