It is a hectic transfer deadline day in the Netherlands with a number of deals going through. Below is a round up of all the transfers you need to know about for every Dutch club and the Dutchmen playing abroad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax
Sosa swaps VFB Stuttgart for Ajax
Ajax has completed the signing of Croatian left-back Borna Sosa on a five-year deal from VFB Stuttgart.
The Croatian international has cost Ajax around €8 million and the 25-year-old will compete with Owen Wijndal, Anass Salah-Eddine and Gaston Avila.
Ajax bring in a new midfielder
Ajax have sealed the signing of midfielder Sivert Mannsverk on a deal until 2028 from Molde FK.
The 21-year-old is a holding midfielder and Norwegian youth international.
Klaassen joins Inter
Davy Klaassen has officially left Ajax and signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer. The experienced midfielder signs a one-year deal with the option of a second.
Klaassen now ends his second spell with Ajax after falling out of favour with Maurice Steijn. The 30-year-old has previously played abroad with Werder Bremen and Everton but now heads for Serie A.
Rasmussen loaned to FC Nordsjælland
Ajax have allowed young striker Christian Rasmussen to join FC Nordsjælland on loan for the season.
The 20-year-old has made his debut for the Ajax first team but has a lot of competition up front. Ajax signed him from FC Nordsjælland back in 2019 and now returns to the Danish club.
Conceiçao returns to Porto
Ajax winger Francisco Conceiçao has rejoined Porto on loan for the season. There is an option to make it permanent.
Last summer, the youngster joined Ajax from Porto but he hasn’t been able to hold down a place in Amsterdam.
Almere City
Triple deal for Almere City
Almere City have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger on a season-long loan deal from Austria Vienna.
Centre forward Yann Kitala also joins on loan from Le Harve. The 25-year-old scored twice in 32 appearances for Le Harve.
Nottingham Forest talent Loic Mbe Soh has also joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 22-year-old is a centre-back who spent last season with Guingamp.
AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar welcomes their Karlsson replacement
AZ Alkmaar has signed winger Ibrahim Sadiq from BK Hacken on a five-year deal for a fee of around €4 million.
The attacker scored twice as BK Hacken defeated Aberdeen on Thursday but he is now an AZ Alkmaar player.
The 23-year-old told the AZ website, “AZ really wanted me. That made me feel good. In addition, the club plays in a great stadium. These are the stadiums you would like to play in as a professional.”
AZ wave goodbye to Hatzidiakos
Pantelis Hatzidiakos has departed AZ Alkmaar to join Serie A side Cagliari.
The centre-back announced the transfer on Thursday after playing his 216th and final game for AZ Alkmaar. The 26-year-old joined AZ in the youth sides and worked his way up.
He was a Netherlands youth international but plays his international football for Greece.
AZ loans youngster out
AZ Alkmaar has sent young winger Iman Griffith to Fortuna Sittard on loan.
Excelsior
Excelsior have not announced any deals.
Feyenoord
Feyenoord sign Manchester City goalkeeper
Feyenoord have announced the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Mikki van Sas.
The Netherlands youth international joins on a three-year deal after his contract in England expired.
Van Sas made the move from Utrecht to Manchester in 2020 but did not make his debut in England. The 19-year-old now returns to the Netherlands.
Kasanwirjo heads for Austria
Neraysho Kanwirjo has joined Austrian side Rapid Vienna on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old joined Feyenoord from Groningen in January but has not been able to force himself into Arne Slot’s XI.
Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna loan AZ talent
Fortuna Sittard has signed AZ Alkmaar attacker Iman Griffith on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old has made 77 appearances for Jong AZ but has not yet made his first-team debut. He now goes for his chance in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard.
Groningen attacker joins Fortuna
Fortuna Sittard has also announced the signing of Ragnar Oratmangoen on a season-long loan deal from Groningen.
The 25-year-old winger has spent time with Cambuur, NEC, Go Ahead Eagles and now heads for Limburg.
Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles have not announced any new players
Heerenveen
Heerenveen have not announced any new players
Heracles Almelo
Sankoh strengthens the Heracles attack
Heracles have announced the signing of striker Mohamed Sankoh on loan from VFB Stuttgart.
The young Dutchman spent last season on loan with Vitesse Arnhem but struggled to make an impression for the club. He now gets another chance in the Eredivisie with Heracles Almelo.
The 19-year-old was deemed a top talent at Stoke City and he could make his big breakthrough this season.
NEC Nijmegen
NEC sign French attacker on loan
Alexis Tibidi has joined NEC Nijmegen on loan from Troyes for the season with no option to buy.
The 19-year-old is a France U20 international with experience in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle have not announced any new players
PSV Eindhoven
Bosz gets his defender with Bella-Kotchap
PSV Eindhoven has announced the signing of Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap on loan with no option to buy.
The 21-year-old already has two caps for the German national team and he made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season. However, with Southampton going down, he has left the club for Eindhoven.
PSV were desperate to add a new centre-back with Jarrad Branthwaite staying at Everton and they have their man.
Lozano returns to Eindhoven
PSV have officially confirmed the signing of Hirving Lozano from Napoli.
The winger has cost PSV around €15 million making him their record purchase. He has signed a five year deal and has returned to Eindhoven after leaving for Napoli back in 2019.
Lozano scored 40 times in a two-year spell for PSV and now bolsters Peter Bosz’s attacking options.
PSV say goodbye to El Ghazi
PSV have dissolved the contract of Anwar El Ghazi by mutual consent leaving the winger free to find a new club.
The winger was not part of Peter Bosz’s plans and has now been allowed to leave.
RKC Waalwijk
RKC have not made any signings
Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta have not made any new signings but Vito van Crooij is expected to depart.
Twente
FC Twente finally brings in Eiting
FC Twente has confirmed the signing of Carel Eiting from Volendam on a three-year deal.
Eiting has been pushing to leave Volendam for months and he has finally got his wish. The former Ajax talent becomes the final transfer for Twente after the arrival of winger Mitchell van Bergen.
Utrecht
Defensive departures for Utrecht
Utrecht have said goodbye to Ruben Kluivert and Tommy st Jago on deadline day.
Kluivert joins FC Dordrecht on a permanent basis while St Jago joins Willem II.
Sean Klaiber has joined Brondby in Denmark a year after rejoining the club from Ajax.
Novoa joins as Klaiber replacement
Utrecht has brought in Hugo Novoa on loan from RB Leipzig as a replacement for Klaiber.
The Spaniard joined RB Leipzig from Deportivo la Coruna in 2019 and he has made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has also spent time on loan with FC Basel.
Vitesse Arnhem
Departures for Vitesse
Vitesse have let forward Nikolai Baden Frederiksen join Austria Lustenau on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
Defender Romeric Yapi has also left to sign a permanent deal with French side SC Bastia after three seasons with Vitesse.
Volendam
Leicester City midfielder replaces Eiting
Volendam has announced the signing of young Leicester City midfielder Zach Booth on loan.
The brother of Utrecht’s Taylor Booth, is a 19-year-old midfielder who can also play on the wing.
Booth comes in on the day that Carel Eiting departs for Twente.
Dutchmen Abroad
Kongolo heads to Austria
Terence Kongolo has departed Fulham to join Rapid Vienna on loan for the season.
The now 29-year-old spent last season with Le Havre in Ligue 2 and his future is now in Austria.
Kongolo came through at Feyenoord, before spells with AS Monaco and Huddersfield Town. He made four appearances for the Dutch national team.
Gravenberch completes move to Liverpool
Ryan Gravenberch is now a Liverpool player after completing his €40 million move from Bayern Munich.
The midfielder only joined the German giants last year, but he leaves after becoming annoyed at the lack of playing time.
Gravenberch now joins Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Liverpool. The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal.