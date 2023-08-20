Feyenoord escaped their first league defeat of the season as they came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at Sparta Rotterdam. 17-year-old Leo Sauer was the hero with a stoppage-time equaliser.
Last week, Feyenoord could only manage a goalless draw against Fortuna Sittard and before kick off against Sparta it was announced that Justin Bijlow had fractured his wrist. Timon Wellenreuther came into the starting eleven.
The first goal of the Rotterdam derby fell to Sparta in the 40th minute as an excellent pass from Jonathan de Guzman set Charles Andreas-Brym in on goal and he made no mistake with his finish.
Arne Slot made a double change at the break with Thomas Deelen and Alireza Janahbakhsh taken off for Sauer and Gernot Trauner. It was a debut for the 17-year-old Sauer.
Nine minutes into the second half, Sparta doubled their lead and it was Andreas-Brym again who struck with a fine finish from Vito van Crooij’s cross.
Yankuba Minteh and Ayase Ueda then came off the bench for Feyenoord and the former had a goal disallowed. Santiago Gimenez did make it 2-1 in the 77th minute after a good cross from Igor Paixão.
Wellerenreuther made a great save to deny Pelle Clement from sealing the win for Sparta and then in stoppage time, Sauer got the ball at his feet in the box and fired Feyenoord level.
Only an excellent save from Nick Olij late on denied Feyenoord from taking all three points.
Feyenoord are still awaiting their first win of the season, while Sparta are on four points.