Sergino Dest scored the only goal of the game as PSV Eindhoven came away from Go Ahead Eagles with a 1-0 victory.
From the off in Deventer, PSV pushed for the lead and Jeffrey de Lange had to keep out early efforts from Malik Tillman and Luuk de Jong.
In the 10th minute, Sergino Dest was given space to drive towards the box and he curled the ball into the corner with a lovely strike to put PSV ahead.
PSV could have had further goals if not for De Lange, who had an excellent game for the hosts in goal. At the other end, Walter Benitez denied Thibo Baeten an equaliser in the second half.
Armando Obispo made his first start for PSV in months but in the 89th minute he was shown a second yellow card. The hosts couldn’t make the extra man count but a scrimmage in the box did cause PSV some danger.
Johan Bakayoko hit the post late on as PSV held on to extend their lead at the top of the table. Go Ahead Eagles are in 6th.