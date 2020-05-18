According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona do not see Ajax right-back Sergino Dest as a transfer target for this summer.
The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants in recent days after Veronica Inside reported that a deal was close.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been big fans of Dest for a long time and watched him since his early days in the Ajax academy. However, they do not see the youngster as a signing for the present.
Should Nelson Semedo depart, Barcelona wants to bring in a right-back that has more experience and is ready for the first-team. They see Dest as too risky an option.
Barcelona will keep an eye on Dest’s development, while MD also don’t rule out he could be brought in this summer as an option for the future.
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest in Ajax’s young player of the season.