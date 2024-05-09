According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven have decided against using the option to sign Sergino Dest permanently.
Dest has been a key part of the PSV squad this season and it seemed logical that the club was going to use the €11 million clause to sign him permanently.
However, PSV have now decided not to lift the option after Dest tore his cruciate ligament. The right-back will now return to Barcelona where he has a contract until the summer of 2025.
Dest will be out until the start of next year and could return to PSV on a different deal but his future at the moment lies away from Eindhoven.