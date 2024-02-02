Javairo Dilrosun has completed his move from Feyenoord to Mexican side Club America.
The 25-year-old joined Feyenoord from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2022 for around €4 million and helped them win the Eredivisie title.
However, Dilrosun has featured less this season and the club have allowed him to depart for Club America. Feyenoord will receive several million euros for the one-time Netherlands international.
The former Manchester City and Bordeaux winger played 55 times for Feyenoord, scoring seven times and adding nine assists.