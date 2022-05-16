Danilho Doekhi has left Vitesse Arnhem to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old still has the European playoffs to play with Vitesse Arnhem but then his contract with the club will end and he departs on a free transfer to Germany.
Union Berlin confirmed on Monday that the centre-back will join the club this summer on a multi-year contract.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Doekhi said, “With the move to the Bundesliga, I want to take the next step in my career. Union is a huge opportunity for me and I want to take the club further on its path. During the talks, I also got the feeling that I can continue to improve here. I’ve also heard a lot about the stadium and the atmosphere here, I’m particularly looking forward to that.”
Doekhi started his career with Ajax but departed for Arnhem in the summer of 2018. He has since made 136 appearances for Vitesse, scoring five times.