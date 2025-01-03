Donyell Malen could be on the move in the January transfer window as Borussia Dortmund are negotiating with Aston Villa for the sale of the Netherlands international.
- by Michael Statham @EredivisieMike
The Dutch player, who is often deployed on the right wing for club and country, has been in and out of form for Dortmund over the past few seasons in Germany, and the 25-year-old appears to be seeking pastures new.
According to reports, Villa have had a bid rejected for Malen for around €20 million, with Dortmund rumoured to be holding out for a higher fee of around €30 million.
