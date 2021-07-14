According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund and Donyell Malen have agreed on personal terms ahead of a possible move this summer.
The German newspaper is reporting that Borussia Dortmund have stepped up their pursuit of Malen in recent days and a multi-year contract agreement has been reached.
A fee between Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven has not yet been reached because the Eredivisie side is asking for €30 million, while the German side are only willing to offer €25 million.
An agreement between the clubs is likely with Mino Raiola working on a resolution. Liverpool were also linked with the Netherlands international but it now seems a move to the Bundesliga is close.