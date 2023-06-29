According to De Telegraaf, Borussia Dortmund have decided against signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Alvarez has been linked with a move to the German giants for months and personal terms had been agreed between the two parties.
However, De Telegraaf is reporting that Dortmund has now pulled out of a deal as they do not want to spend €30-40 million on the Mexican international.
Emre Can has extended his contract and Dortmund have decided that he will occupy their defensive midfield role, leaving Alvarez in Amsterdam for now.
The 25-year-old is still expected to leave Ajax this summer with several other clubs circling. Voetbal International is reporting that West Ham United is looking to use some of the Declan Rice money on Alvarez.