According to BILD, Ajax have seen their first bid for Julian Rijkhoff rejected by Borussia Dortmund.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax are hoping to bring Rijkhoff back to the club this month and the young striker is open to a transfer as well.
However, BILD is reporting that Ajax’s first bid of just under €1 million has been rejected by Borussia Dortmund. Ajax will need to up it if they are to secure the striker’s signature this month.
Rijkhoff has scored eleven times in 14 games for Dortmund’s U19s this season but there is little chance of a first-team chance. Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Netherlands U19 international.