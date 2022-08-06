Bas Dost came off the bench to score twice as Utrecht came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
There was optimism around Utrecht heading into the new campaign after a busy summer of transfers, but they did not get off to a good start in Waalwijk.
RKC had the lead after 15 minutes with Dario van den Buijs finishing after Michiel Kramer extended a corner. Before the break, it was 2-0 as Iliass Bel Hassani fired in off the inside of the post.
Bas Dost entered the field at half time and after only seven minutes on the pitch, the forward pulled one back with a strike on the rebound.
Utrecht lost Mike van der Hoorn to a knee injury but they came away from Waalwijk with a point thanks to Dost’s header with five minutes left. Dost almost won the game in stoppage time but he fired over.
RKC and Utrecht both start their campaigns with a point.