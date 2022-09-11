A late Bas Dost strike was enough to seal Utrecht a 1-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
Both sides finally tasted victory last weekend, while Vitesse Arnhem are now under new ownership.
The best chance of the first half fell to Vitesse, but Mark van der Maarel prevented Bartosz Bialek from scoring his first Eredivisie goal.
In the second half, Kjell Scherpen nearly scored an own goal, while at the other end, Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas denied both Melle Meulensteen and Million Manhoef.
The game was heading for a 0-0 but in the 85th minute, the ball fell kindly for Bas Dost in the box and the striker fired low into the bottom corner to seal Utrecht the victory.
Dost’s fifth goal of the campaign propels Utrecht up to 8th while Vitesse sits 14th.