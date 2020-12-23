According to Algemeen Dagblad, Bas Dost is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt to sign for Belgian side Club Brugge.
According to AD, the deal is almost complete with Dost set to sign a deal for one-and-a-half years.
An agreement is also close between Club Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt. The Belgian side wanted to sign the striker during the last transfer window but could not come to an agreement with the Bundesliga side.
Dost has been with Eintracht Frankfurt since 2019, but now departs to become a teammate of Ruud Vormer and Noa Lang.
The 31-year-old scored 15 times for Eintracht Frankfurt in 43 appearances. Before that he played with Emmen, Heracles Almelo, Heerenveen, Sporting club de Portugal and Wolfsburg.