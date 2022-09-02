FC Utrecht have sealed their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Friday evening.
Both sides have had a disappointing campaign so far, with Fortuna Sittard still looking for a new head coach after four losses, while Utrecht had two draws and two losses.
The game got off to a quiet start with Utrecht having the only chance of the first half. George Cox had to clear an effort off the line.
The game really kicked into gear after 64 minutes with Bas Dost netting from Moussa Sylla’s cross to put Utrecht in front. Three minutes later, Rodrigo Guth headed in a corner to make it 1-1.
Fortuna Sittard were level for only three minutes before Mickaël Tirpan committed a foul and Douvikas netted the penalty to restore Utrecht’s lead. The home crowd didn’t take well to the penalty and the game was paused for a time after cups of beer were thrown on the pitch.
Once the game got back underway, Douvikas outsmarted Guth before firing Utrecht 3-1 ahead. The goals kept coming with Jens Toornstra giving away a penalty and Burak Yilmaz scored it to give Fortuna hope.
However, Douvikas completed his hattrick in the 86th minute with a hard finish from close range to make it 4-2 before Tijjani Noslin pulled back a consolation late in injury time.
The victory means Utrecht are now 9th while Fortuna remains bottom of the table.