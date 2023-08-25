According to Voetbal International, Utrecht striker Tasos Douvikas is signing for Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo.
The Greek forward finished last season as the joint top scorer in the Eredivisie with 19 goals and a transfer this summer was always expected.
Celta Vigo are set to pay €12 million for Douvikas, which would be a record departure for the club. The striker has already said goodbye to his teammates and is on his way to Spain for his medical.
There was interest in Douvikas from France, Italy and Scotland, but he set his sights on Spain.