Antony scored on his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday.
Antony was straight into the United starting line-up following his €100 million move from Ajax, while Tyrell Malacia was once again at left-back. There was not place on the bench for Donny van de Beek.
After Arsenal had a goal disallowed by VAR, Manchester United took the lead in the 35th minute as Marcus Rashford set up Antony to calmly slot the ball into the corner.
The Brazilian came off for Cristiano Ronaldo after 58 minutes and Arsenal equalised shortly afterwards through Bukayo Saka. However, two goals from Rashford sealed the victory for Manchester United.
Malacia played the full ninety minutes and Manchester United are now up to 5th with their fourth win of the campaign. After a difficult start, Ten Hag’s side are on a roll.