Michel Vlap scored and gave an assist as Arminia Bielefeld held Bayern Munich to a shock 3-3 draw.
After a difficult spell with Anderlecht, Vlap decided to leave for Germany in January and he made his first start on Monday as Arminia Bielefeld headed for Munich.
After only nine minute, Manuel Prietl set up Vlap to turn and fire past Manuel Neuer. The former Heerenveen midfielder’s corner was perfect for Amos Pieper to head in Arminia’s second after 37 minutes.
Robert Lewandowski pulled one back early in the second half but Vlap then played a role again as Arminia went 3-1 up. He played through Andreas Voglsammer, who then set up Christian Gebauer to net.
Corentin Tolisso nodded one back for Bayern before Vlap was substituted in the 62nd minute. Bayern would eventually earn a draw through Alphonso Davies.