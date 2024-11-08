The Netherlands U21 squad was announced on Friday with PSV Eindhoven winger Couhaib Driouech included.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 22-year-old winger joined PSV Eindhoven in the summer and has previously represented Morocco at U23 level. However, he has decided to switch to the Netherlands for now.
Driouech could make his debut for Jong Oranje in the friendlies with England and Slovakia.
Kenneth Taylor and Ian Maatsen are also included in the squad after dropping down from the full Netherlands provisional squad. They are without Antoni Milambo and Emanuel Emegha through injury.
The full squad can be seen below.