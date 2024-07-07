PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Excelsior attacker Couhaib Driouech on a five-year deal.
PSV wanted to sign the winger in January but a deal could not be struck. However, PSV now has their man with Driouech completing his move on Sunday.
PSV have paid around €3 million for the 22-year-old, who made 101 appearances for Excelsior, scoring 16 times and adding 16 assists.
Driouech is a Moroccan youth international, but the KNVB are hoping that he will change his allegiance to the Netherlands.
Utrecht defender Ryan Flamingo is also expected to sign for PSV in the coming days.