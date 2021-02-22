Joel Drommel has reiterated his desire to depart FC Twente in the summer and revealed he was close to joining Anderlecht last year.
Drommel was a guest on the Voetbal International show on Monday and revealed that he was a target for Anderlecht last summer, “I got a call from the technical director of Anderlecht. Their keeper might go to Ajax, but that fell through. The Belgian league is an option and you can see that Noa Lang is also growing very much there.”
The goalkeeper is coming into the last months of his deal with Twente but is set to renew his contract, “I want to do that so that Twente has something for me and maybe they can get a new player again. I feel that I am ready to leave. A new challenge and new players around you, that also benefits you. .”
The stopper has been linked with a move to Ajax as a possible replacement for Andre Onana. That move would interest Drommel, “Ajax is a wonderful club, I certainly wouldn’t refuse. I’m from that neighborhood too. I would certainly like it, but the situation with Ajax is difficult. What will happen to Onana? I hope he is able to play again soon. Now you don’t know what will happen to Onana. I could also see Cillessen returning just like that. For me it is now just important that I keep playing.”