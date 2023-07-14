Ferdy Druijf has joined PEC Zwolle on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Vienna.
Druijf departed AZ Alkmaar for Austria last summer but he managed only 24 appearances for Rapid Vienna, scoring three times.
Druijf has now been allowed to depart Vienna for a return to the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle on a loan deal. He will compete with Apostolos Vellios and Lennart Thy for a starting spot.
The 25-year-old striker told the PEC Zwolle website, “I am happy that I can work for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie next season. The club has stood for attractive, attacking football for years and certainly showed that last season. In addition, it is always full here and everyone is really looking forward to returning to the Eredivisie.”